Fields admits he needs help

After admitting Thursday that he needed help, James Ricardo Alexander Fields was transferred from HMP Dodds to the Psychiatric Hospital for assessment.

The 26-year-old resident of Bank Hall Main Road, St Michael, who has been on remand since March 16, recently pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and possession of a trafficable quantity of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis. The drugs had a combined street value of $115.

When his case came up for hearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate Douglas Frederick told the man that although he had pleaded guilty, he had not admitted that he had a drug problem, since he “was not yet at that stage”.

“Based on the circumstances, mostly likely you are peddling this drug,” the magistrate said.

But Fields quickly responded: “I accept that I need help, Sir.”

He was then asked whether he was willing to consider undergoing the drug treatment programme at Verdun House, to which he replied, “Yes, Sir.”

The magistrate then remanded Fields to the Black Rock, St Michael institution where experts will assess whether he is a fit candidate for the programme. He returns to court on June 1.