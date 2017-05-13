David Rudder shines at Soleil St Lucia Summer Festival

Hundreds packed into Pigeon Island donned with blankets and chairs, for the second night of the Soleil St Lucia Summer Festival.

Patrons could not get enough of the legendary David Rudder who graced the stage just after midnight. He entertained the adoring fans for about an hour, signing some of his greatest hits, among them, Calypso Music, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, Give Praise, Power and the Glory and De Long Time Band.

The crowd, which was filled with Trinidadians, flocked to the front of the stage and interacted with Rudder throughout for his performance.

Hits such as Where the Man With the Hammer Gone and the unofficial Trinidad anthem Trini to De Bone sent fans into a frenzy.

Following his performance, Rudder told Barbados TODAY he always loved performing in St Lucia which is like a second home to him.

Before Rudder, St Lucian Michael Rudder and his band got the crowd going with many R&B originals and covers, which excited many of the ladies in the crowd.

His set included songs like Living Life, Haffi Come Back, Make You Mine and Island Love.

He was well received by the St Lucians who sang along with him to each song.

Earlier in the evening, at Royalton Resort and Spa, patrons experienced a more intimate setting in the convention centre.

They were treated to pure Jazz music by Malika Tirolien and Danilo Pérez’s Panamonk Revisited: 20th Anniversary with Ben Street and Terri Lyne Carrington.

The festival continues tonight at Pigeon Island and will showcase Bluemangó, featuring Jean Caze and Malika Tirolien, Kenny Garrett, Richard Bona & Mandekan Cubano.

The festival will the climax with the special Mother’s Day show at Pigeon Island featuring Rupert Lay Quartet, Victor Provost Quartet, Rachelle Ferrell, Vanessa Williams and Malavoi.