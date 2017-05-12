Victor succumbs to gunshot wounds

Marvin Marcus Victor, 30, of Airy Hill, St George, who was shot multiple times about his body on Wednesday, May 3, has succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that sometime after 4 p.m. on May 3, they received information from the QEH in relation to Victor being brought there by private vehicle with multiple gunshot injuries to his body. He was admitted and subsequently died on Thursday, May 11.

As they continue their investigation, police are asking anyone who can provide information that could assist them to contact the nearest police station. All information received will be treated confidentially.