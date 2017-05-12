Victor succumbs to gunshot wounds
Marvin Marcus Victor, 30, of Airy Hill, St George, who was shot multiple times about his body on Wednesday, May 3, has succumbed to his injuries.
Police say that sometime after 4 p.m. on May 3, they received information from the QEH in relation to Victor being brought there by private vehicle with multiple gunshot injuries to his body. He was admitted and subsequently died on Thursday, May 11.
As they continue their investigation, police are asking anyone who can provide information that could assist them to contact the nearest police station. All information received will be treated confidentially.
Another day, another murder.
Time to put a stop to this now. My mouth will not close anytime soon.
What is the reason for all the shooting and subsequently killing? What does one get for doing so? I heard one youngster cussing about another owing him money $10.00 and what he was going to do to get his money, is this the case in these shootings?
….a d Nita Holligan, tjis is a bit too close to home for comfort. We need to get Bajans on board to stop these senseless killings.
There are a lot of young men and women who seem hopeless. The community center sit there idle daily no programs for the youth, there maybe some scheduled football games at night but folks are afraid to attend because of the violence. With facility such as pavilion and flood lit field no one care too much to be a spectator. Mickey, Mex, Zars, Turney, Boozie, Hendy and others of that time would really appreciate.