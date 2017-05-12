Skeletal remains found in St Philip

Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains, which were unearthed by construction workers in the backyard of a Marchfield, St Philip home this morning.

The name of the home owner has not been released.

However, police say workmen discovered the remains around 8 a.m. today while digging a foundation for renovation work at the St Philip property.

Deputy Director of Museum & Historical Society Dr Kevin Farmer is suggesting that the remains appear to be human, while insisting that further tests must be conducted before confirmation is given.

Farmer has also said that the remains appear to be historic.