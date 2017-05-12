Skeletal remains found in St Philip
Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains, which were unearthed by construction workers in the backyard of a Marchfield, St Philip home this morning.
The name of the home owner has not been released.
However, police say workmen discovered the remains around 8 a.m. today while digging a foundation for renovation work at the St Philip property.
Deputy Director of Museum & Historical Society Dr Kevin Farmer is suggesting that the remains appear to be human, while insisting that further tests must be conducted before confirmation is given.
Farmer has also said that the remains appear to be historic.
Historic ??? Then again I don’t think we have the resources here to identify the person. Oh well
Wunna don’t want to identify the home owner but clearly the garbage can is marked, Lot 23. Sherlock part u is come n solve this mystery.