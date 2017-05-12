No bail for Lewis

A young St Michael man lost his freedom Thursday morning when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on two serious charges.

Raheem Jaque Lewis, 23, of 8th Avenue, New Orleans is accused of unlawfully assaulting Ikema Sobers on April 12.

It is also alleged that Lewis caused serious bodily harm to Cardinal Webster with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him, or to do some serious bodily harm to him on October 27 last year. He was not required to plea to that indictable charge.

When it was time for a bail application, prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid objected to Lewis being granted his freedom.

He argued that the accused man had persistently evaded the police, and had other matters pending before the court. Reid also pointed to the seriousness of the offence and said that the Crown was not convinced that Lewis would surrender himself for trial on the given dates.

Lewis, meantime, told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he deserved a chance.

However, his bail application was not successful and he was remanded to HMP Dodds until June 8.