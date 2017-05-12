Goals galore in schools football

There were plenty of goals at Briar Hall, Christ Church Friday, as action continued in Zone 7 of the Bico-sponsored National Sports Council’s Primary Schools Football Tournament.

Matthew Marshall and Tyreke Boxhill from St Christopher Primary (in blue) watch as Jalen Johnson of St Angela’s tries to reach the ball. Johnson opened the scoring for his school.

St Christopher Primary made short work of St Angela’s Primary beating them 5-0 in a totally dominant display. Jalen Johnson opened the scoring and he was followed on the score sheet by Seth Jacob, Gabriel Lashley, Matthew Alleyne and Asher Lashley.

Damarco Forde of St Bartholomew (left) is challenged by the Milton Lynch defender.

Milton Lynch Primary trounced St Bartholomew Primary 4-0 with Rashad Marshall getting a brace with the second and fourth goals scored. Edward Downey had opened the scoring for his school and Christian Brewster netted the third goal.

Joshua Clarke of Wills Primary (left) battling with Adrian Moore of St Winifred’s for ball possession.

Adrian Moore’s solitary strike was enough for St Winifred’s to get full points in their match against Wills Primary.

Tazio Chase (third right) of St Lawrence Primary tries to make a clearance while Tramar ‘Happy Feet’ Cox (fourth right) from Arthur Smith Primary challenges.

There were goals from Tramar Cox and Shadre Gibson in Arthur Smith Primary’s 2-1 victory over St Lawrence Primary. Malakai Holder netted for St Lawrence.

Adrino ‘McGyver’ Bascombe of St Christopher Primary (left) heads towards the goal bars while pursued by Garbriel Lashley of St Angela’s.

In Zone 4 action at Blenheim, George Lamming defeated St Ambrose 3-0, Wilkie Cumberbatch beat Luther Thorne 3-0, St Cyprian’s won 2-0 over People’s Cathedral and Charles F Broome and St Paul’s drew 0-0.

Sebastian Cornel (left) and Laea Blakely of St Angela’s (second right) close in on Joshua Burke of St Christopher.

In Zone 5, Mount Tabor defeated Workman’s 2-0 at Greens, St George. Bay Primary scored four unanswered goals against St John also at Greens. At the Ellerton, St George playing field, St George Primary defeated Cuthbert Moore 3-0 while Ellerton Primary won 3-0 over Hill Top at the same location.

Goalkeeper Dequan Chase of St Lawrence Primary holding off Tyrese Thorne of Arthur Smith Primary.

In the 93 games played in the first week of the competition 307 goals have been scored.

Brian Talma with son Lion Talma from Wills Primary.

 

 

