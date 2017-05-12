Goals galore in schools football
There were plenty of goals at Briar Hall, Christ Church Friday, as action continued in Zone 7 of the Bico-sponsored National Sports Council’s Primary Schools Football Tournament.
St Christopher Primary made short work of St Angela’s Primary beating them 5-0 in a totally dominant display. Jalen Johnson opened the scoring and he was followed on the score sheet by Seth Jacob, Gabriel Lashley, Matthew Alleyne and Asher Lashley.
Milton Lynch Primary trounced St Bartholomew Primary 4-0 with Rashad Marshall getting a brace with the second and fourth goals scored. Edward Downey had opened the scoring for his school and Christian Brewster netted the third goal.
Adrian Moore’s solitary strike was enough for St Winifred’s to get full points in their match against Wills Primary.
There were goals from Tramar Cox and Shadre Gibson in Arthur Smith Primary’s 2-1 victory over St Lawrence Primary. Malakai Holder netted for St Lawrence.
In Zone 4 action at Blenheim, George Lamming defeated St Ambrose 3-0, Wilkie Cumberbatch beat Luther Thorne 3-0, St Cyprian’s won 2-0 over People’s Cathedral and Charles F Broome and St Paul’s drew 0-0.
In Zone 5, Mount Tabor defeated Workman’s 2-0 at Greens, St George. Bay Primary scored four unanswered goals against St John also at Greens. At the Ellerton, St George playing field, St George Primary defeated Cuthbert Moore 3-0 while Ellerton Primary won 3-0 over Hill Top at the same location.
In the 93 games played in the first week of the competition 307 goals have been scored.