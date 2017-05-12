Equine rivalry renewed Saturday

Aysha Stables’ Wild Cat Tea and H and M Stables’ Lucky Adventure will continue their rivalry in the $16 000 Betting Booth Staff Trophy, on the first day of the Barbados Turf Club’s second racing season for the year at the Garrison Savannah Saturday.

The 1100-meter sprint contest has a small field of three animals to face starter Mark Batson but promises to be exciting. Wild Cat Tea opened his account this year when he won the Valentine’s Day Handicap on February 14 over stablemate Just My Girl in a smart time of 1 min, 052 seconds. The speedy six-year-old colt then returned on March 4 to win the Sandy Lane Spa Sprint StakesAnd Trophy, the sprinting supremacy race in Barbados, to make it two wins in a row. Wild Cat Tea will have his regular partner Rickey Walcott and will carry 130 pounds and has drawn gate 2.

His archrival Lucky Adventure who ran a very good race in the Spa Sprint to finish second, had turned the tables when they last met in the Garrison Savannah Handicap on April 1. Lucky Adventure will now be looking for two wins in row and will have Jalon Samuel astride with the joint top weight of 130 pounds.

Hopefield Stables’ Forsaken One will be looking to upset the two heavy hitters and could benefit at the weights having 110 pounds in the Betting Booth Staff Trophy. The five-year-old horse by United States stallion Forty Grams had last won on December 26 when defeating the inform Apparition carrying 129 pounds. He then returned to finish third to Wild Cat Tea in the Valentine’s Day Handicap in his first start for 2017 when he took 116 pounds, six more than he will carry tomorrow. The consistent horse went on to run fourth to Poetry In Motion on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day in the Country Club Trophy.

Forsaken One then got the tables turned on him in the Main Guard Handicap when finishing second to Apparition as she got her revenge on the Liz Deane-trained colt going 7.8 furlongs. However, his consistency was broken when running seventh to Poetry In Motion last race day, Heroes Day, in the Right Excellent Bussa Handicap. Anderson Trotman who has 502 wins overall at the Garrison Savannah, second only to the retired Venice Richards (509) will be looking to creep closer to the record tomorrow. The Betting Booth Staff Handicap will be race 7 on the seven-race card and will run off at 5.25 p.m.

The 7.8 furlong Betting Booth Trophy Handicap will be the lone superfecta on the day’s card, and presents itself with a major challenge despite having a standout horse. Horse number 13 St Nicholas will be going after a beaver-trick and will be the one to beat. The Boston John-trained gelding has lost just one race for 2017 when placing third to stablemate Easter Monday on January 2 in the Turning Over A New Leaf Handicap. St Nicholas kicked off his hat-trick on January 21, Errol Barrow Day, in front-running fashion with jockey Damario Bynoe in the Master Craftsman Handicap.

The seven-year-old gelding by champion sire Janak, galloped away again at the head of the field on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day in the Sandy Lane Suite Trophy making it two in a row. St Nicholas’ last win came on April 1 in the Ann’s Fort Handicap by five and half lengths destroying his field which included Easter Monday who defeated him on January 2 in the Turning Over The Leaf Handicap. The Mr Northco-owed gelding will take 120 pounds and will have Anderson Trotman aboard.

Punters will be looking out for horse number 2 Brighton Belle who placed second to St Nicholas in the Ann Fort Handicap which went the longer trip of 1800 meters. She will feel very much at home dropping back to tomorrow’s trip of 1570 meters. Brighton Belle last won on April 17 in the Water Meet Handicap going 1570. In her last effort which was Heroes Day, she placed second to stablemate Janaks Gold.

Horse number nine the Sir Charles Williams- owned Chimichurri has placed in his last three efforts and can’t be left out of the betting. Horse number eight Middle Passage, a winner of her last start, could round off the superfecta for a lucky punter playing the numbers 13, 2, 9, 8.

Post time for Saturday’s seven-race card is 2.15 p.m.

Source: (KL)