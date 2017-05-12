Cyclist dies following accident

A 49-year-old St Michael man has died following an accident on the Bank Hall Main Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Dead is David Ronnie Arthur of Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Police say Arthur, who was riding a bicycle, was involved in a collision with a motor truck being driven by 55-year-old Winston Mascoll of Deacons Farm, St Michael.

Arthur suffered head injuries and was transported to the QEH where he was admitted. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, May 10.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone 430-7242 or 430-7246.