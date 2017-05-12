Budget Day May 30

Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler will present the annual budget to parliament on May 30.

This was announced in Parliament a short while ago by Leader of Government Business John Boyce, who moved that today’s sitting of the House be adjourned until Tuesday May 30 at 4:00 p.m., when Sinckler will present the much-anticipated fiscal package.

7 Responses to Budget Day May 30

  1. Kamila Burrowes
    Kamila Burrowes May 12, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Hmmmm

  2. Samantha Trotman
    Samantha Trotman May 12, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Sir tax alot

  3. Tessa Trotman
    Tessa Trotman May 12, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Stuspee call election nuh .

  4. David Simpson
    David Simpson May 12, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Budget, crop over, carifesta, ELECTIONS

  5. Sandra Madea
    Sandra Madea May 12, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    DE STINKING DEMS.

  6. Ryan Bayne
    Ryan Bayne May 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Crop Over season ain’t even start yet and the budget will come and offset everything. My fellow party animals, hold your pockets tight just in case there are not much fetes going on this year.

