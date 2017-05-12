Budget Day May 30
Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler will present the annual budget to parliament on May 30.
This was announced in Parliament a short while ago by Leader of Government Business John Boyce, who moved that today’s sitting of the House be adjourned until Tuesday May 30 at 4:00 p.m., when Sinckler will present the much-anticipated fiscal package.
Crop Over season ain’t even start yet and the budget will come and offset everything. My fellow party animals, hold your pockets tight just in case there are not much fetes going on this year.