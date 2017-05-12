BL&P on course with wind energy project in St Lucy

The Barbados Light & Power Company Limited (BL&P) seems set to meet its 2018 projection given last year for construction of a wind farm in Lamberts, St Lucy.

Managing Director Roger Blackman said discussions between the utility company and landowners Barbados Farms Limited were progressing smoothly.

It is not yet clear what form the arrangement will take. However, Barbados TODAY understands that the boards of both companies have already agreed “in principle” on the measures and were now at the stage of finalizing the terms of their agreement.

“You would have heard us talking about wind for many years and we think we are close. We are working with our partners at Barbados Farms to realize the first wind farm at Lamberts. And there are other projects in the works as well. Other farmers are looking at potentially putting a turbine or two on properties across the island that will add to the renewable energy mix,” he said.

The project has already been given the blessing the Town & Country Planning department, with Blackman announcing last year that the company was aiming for a 2018 start date for the construction of a ten-megawatt wind farm.

Addressing the Barbados Employers’ Confederation luncheon at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre yesterday, Blackman also announced that with the increase in renewable energy sources, the utility company would later this year carry out a renewable energy storage pilot project.

“As we move to more and more renewables on the network, more sun and more wind and the need to get to 100 per cent with things like sun and wind, we need to store some of it for the times when the sun and the wind aren’t present. So batteries or storage generally are necessary,” he said, while pointing to the increasing reliance on electric vehicles, with about 200 of them currently operating on Barbados’ roads.

He revealed that by the end of this year the national grid should have a connection of about 150 megawatts of photovoltaic power, up from the current 25 megawatts.

Blackman also announced that under its advanced metering infrastructure project, BL&P was on target to changing out about 50,000 metres by the end of the year, and all 130,000 by the end of 2019.