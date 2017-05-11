Young footballers on the mark
Rashad Harris netted a brace as Reynold Weekes Primary defeated St Luke’s Brighton Primary 2-0, as the first week of action in Zone 8 of the Bico-sponsored National Sports Council’s Primary Schools Football Competition ended at King George V Memorial Park Thursday.
In other action at the St Philip park, Hilda Skeene and Gordon Walters played out a 1-1 draw. Deshawn Haynes scored for Hilda Skeene while Hasani Alkins netted for Gordon Walters.
In Zone 3 matches at Shorey Village, St Andrew, Grantley Prescod Primary beat St Elizabeth Primary 4-0, while Hillaby Turner’s Hall Primary defeated Holy Innocents 3-0. In the first game, Shakoby Brathwaite, Kamal Bryan, Kiko Wade and Roberico Brathwaite scored for Grantley Prescod. Rasheed Mayers, Jerad Hunte and Keshon King scored for Hillaby Turner’s Hall in the encounter against Holy Innocents.
In Zone 2 fixtures played at Orange Hill, St James, St Stephen’s Primary trounced Welches Primary 6-0, St James Primary defeated Selah Primary 5-1, St Alban’s Primary won 6-0 over St Matthews Primary and Sharon Primary and West Terrace Primary played to a 0-0 draw.
In Zone 6, Deacons Primary defeated Lawrence T Gay Primary 5-1 at the Passage Road, St Michael ground, where Wesley Hall Primary also won 4-1 over Trinity. Playing at the National Stadium, Grazettes Primary and Eagle Hall Primary drew 0-0 while Eden Lodge Primary beat Westbury Primary 2-1.