UK’s taste of Bim

Various aspects of Barbadian culture, including entertainment, were on display in Britain last weekend at the Taste of Barbados showcase in South Molton Street, London.

The three-day culturally authentic extravaganza, mounted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. from May 5-7, celebrated local cuisine, music, art and, of course, rum.

The event was aimed at giving potential UK visitors an insight into some of the island’s exciting upcoming events like Crop Over and the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

Some of the events featured over the weekend, included cooking demonstrations from some of Barbados’ top chefs, interactive mixology sessions and a medley of Barbadian talent incorporating calypso, spouge, contemporary folk and much more.

Some of the artistes who entertained the audience were saxophonist Arturo Tappin and his band, which included, Dwight Callender, Michael Knight, Damien Neblett, Darian Bailey and Ryan Linton.

The other artistes were Nikita, Red Plastic Bag, Biggie Irie, Tamara Marshall and Marisa Lindsay.

Callender, the drummer in the band, said it was personally a great experience and he enjoyed bringing a taste of Barbados to persons living abroad.

“It was a good vibe, especially when we got to the performance. A lot of people were in the street, everything blue and yellow. Played some soca, reggae, jazz, mostly local stuff and crowd really appreciated and accepted the music,” he said.

Nikita said it was her first official performance in London and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience. She was surprised by the reception she received.

“It allowed me to show all that Nikita is which is soca, R&B, Jazz, a little bit of pop. I had a lot of fun; it was good to see the Bajans come out on the street. We had the entire street to ourselves so it kind of felt like a mini Swan Street or Broad Street with all the Bajan flags around and all the other entertainers and musicians that were there,” she said.