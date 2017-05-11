Still no bail for youth who robbed tourists

A Bridgetown magistrate Wednesday said it was still too soon to grant bail to a 22-year-old man accused of robbing tourists earlier this year, even under restrictive conditions.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick ordered that Amal Sudheer Jordan, who was listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode, remain on remand at HMP Dodds for a further 28 days and return to the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on June 7.

Jordan is accused of robbing Max Kessel of a digital camera, a camera bag, a haversack and BDS$180 in cash, as well as an iPhone, a bag, a speaker, a pair of pants, a pencil eraser and book belonging to Constantijn William, valued at a total $2,438.10, on February 12.

He is also charged with stealing a bag, a cellular phone, a pair of sunglasses, a wallet and US$200 belonging to Sam Corbin, as well as a bag, two cellular phones a wallet and money belonging to Predrag Vojvodic, with a total value of $4,890.07, on January 29.

He has denied all the charges.

Wednesday, when Jordan made his third appearance before Magistrate Frederick, his lawyer Romario Straker made another bail application, urging the court to “let this young man to go home today”.

He contended that, if released, Jordan would be under the supervision of either his father or stepfather who had both assured he would be gainfully employed, either at a restaurant or working on apartments.

The attorney added that his client, who was desirous of pursuing courses in hospitality, would also be willing to surrender his passport to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and report to a police station three times a week.

But Magistrate Frederick replied: “He is alleged to have stolen from visitors . . . . [and all those things] somewhat deal with visitors.”

Stressing that he did not take remanding persons to prison lightly, the magistrate said that in this case, public interest outweighed personal interest.

Frederick also referred to the fact that the Crown had argued that Jordan’s arrest was a breakthrough in a spate of robberies that had occurred at popular beach, Batts Rock.

The magistrate again ruled in favour of the Crown and denied Jordan bail.