School netballers hold court

The first set of matches in the Marion Johnson-Hurley and Carolyn Sinckler Zone of the National Sports Council’s Pine Hill Dairy-sponsored Primary Schools Netball Competition got underway Wednesday morning at the Police Boys and Girls Club, Bay Street.

Tiama Browne of Hill Top Preparatory School (second left) commanded proceedings for her team in the middle. (Pictures by Morissa Lindsay)

Unfortunately proceedings did not commence at the usual 9:30a.m. start because of the failure to have netball poles in place.

Over two hours later when the poles were finally delivered a total of six games were played with the first being Hill Top Preparatory Primary, who haven’t featured in this competition for a while, against George Lamming Primary.

Bay Primary goalkeeper Jenina Neverson (center) looks to intercept this pass from reaching Grantley Prescod Primary goal-shooter Kimberley Phillips.

It was a good start for Hill Top Preparatory with a rather comfortable 7-0 victory after leading 5-0 at half time. Each game was played over two five-minute periods. Goal-attack Renata Ramdhani had a perfect score of five goals from five attempts and goal-shooter Jamila Greenidge scored two off her four attempts.

Grantley Prescod Primary’s wing-defence Jahzara Clarke does well to grab on to this pass.

The highest scoring margin was 17-1 to last year’s losing finalists Vauxhall Primary over St Gabriel’s School who just found the going tough throughout. Vauxhall Hall’s goal-shooter Makayla Lynch is no stranger to junior netball fans having played last year. Wednesday she showed her capabilities with 14 goals from 16 attempts while goal-attack Briana Baird scored three from five attempts.

Bay Primary goal-defence Ebony Gill (center) blocks this ball from reaching Grantley Prescod goal-attack Azariah Ashton (left).

St Gabriel’s lost their second contest to Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary 3-1.  Wilkie also won 5-0 when they played St Ambrose with goal-attack Raleah Layne scoring three goals from three attempts and goal-shooter Kennia Blackman two off three attempts.

Grantley Prescod also had a good game defeating Bay Primary 12-1 with goal-shooter Kimberley Phillips leading the way with a perfect score of nine from nine and goal-attack Azariah Ashton three of five. Goal-shooter Tanesha Arthur netted the one goal for Bay Primary.

Vauxhall Hall Primary’s top goal-shooter Makayla Lynch.

Bay Primary managed a draw during their second encounter against St Ambrose Primary.

Tomorrow is the turn of schools in the Pamala Proverbs Zone at James Bryan Sports Complex.

