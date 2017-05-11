School netballers hold court

The first set of matches in the Marion Johnson-Hurley and Carolyn Sinckler Zone of the National Sports Council’s Pine Hill Dairy-sponsored Primary Schools Netball Competition got underway Wednesday morning at the Police Boys and Girls Club, Bay Street.

Unfortunately proceedings did not commence at the usual 9:30a.m. start because of the failure to have netball poles in place.

Over two hours later when the poles were finally delivered a total of six games were played with the first being Hill Top Preparatory Primary, who haven’t featured in this competition for a while, against George Lamming Primary.

It was a good start for Hill Top Preparatory with a rather comfortable 7-0 victory after leading 5-0 at half time. Each game was played over two five-minute periods. Goal-attack Renata Ramdhani had a perfect score of five goals from five attempts and goal-shooter Jamila Greenidge scored two off her four attempts.

The highest scoring margin was 17-1 to last year’s losing finalists Vauxhall Primary over St Gabriel’s School who just found the going tough throughout. Vauxhall Hall’s goal-shooter Makayla Lynch is no stranger to junior netball fans having played last year. Wednesday she showed her capabilities with 14 goals from 16 attempts while goal-attack Briana Baird scored three from five attempts.

St Gabriel’s lost their second contest to Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary 3-1. Wilkie also won 5-0 when they played St Ambrose with goal-attack Raleah Layne scoring three goals from three attempts and goal-shooter Kennia Blackman two off three attempts.

Grantley Prescod also had a good game defeating Bay Primary 12-1 with goal-shooter Kimberley Phillips leading the way with a perfect score of nine from nine and goal-attack Azariah Ashton three of five. Goal-shooter Tanesha Arthur netted the one goal for Bay Primary.

Bay Primary managed a draw during their second encounter against St Ambrose Primary.

Tomorrow is the turn of schools in the Pamala Proverbs Zone at James Bryan Sports Complex.