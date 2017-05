Missing girls traced

Two teenaged girls who were reported missing earlier this week have been traced and are safe.

Kyasha Zakiya Wilson, 13, of Road View, St Peter, and Sharece Makayla Payne, 14, of Heywood’s Park, St Peter, were both reported missing on Tuesday, May 9.

Police Public Relations Officer acting Inspector Roland Cobbler has thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. He said the police look forward to their continued cooperation in the future.