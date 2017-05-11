Mad Dog’s advice for the youth

Jamaican dancehall artiste Mad Dog had some advice for young people looking to enter the music industry. He wants them to stay out of trouble and avoid having to appear before the law courts.

Mad Dog, who was in Barbados recently for Reggae on the Hill, offered the advice as he revealed plans, in an interview with Bajan Vibes, to release some “hot riddims” on the market over the coming months.

“Master your craft,” said the singer, best known for his popular single Early Morning, specifically directing his comments to the youth.

“It is all about believing in yourself and never say ‘can’t’. You can make it once you say music.”

He added: “Just stay focused and stay away from bad things because the bad things don’t work with the music. You will end up in jail and force your parents to be running around looking for a lawyer. Education is the key and safe sex. Those are the things I promote.”

Mad Dog, whose real name is Donovan Lawrence, wants to see greater unity among Caribbean countries. He said: “A one Caribbean a long time mi a say that – one voice, one Caribbean, unity – because united we stand but divided we fall. So we have to unite as a Caribbean people and support each other.”

The entertainer, who spends a lot of his time in Barbados, expressed delight that radio stations across the region were playing some of his music. Also known for the hit Mek It Bounce, Mad Dog recently released four tracks. The latest, Ride It, on the Carni Ride Riddim, is especially doing well in Jamaica, he reported.

Mad Dog, who has developed a strong interest in Soca music, recently broke new ground by releasing a soca tune, Catch Yuh Breath, out of Bermuda. He credits his love for soca to Anderson Blood Armstrong who, he said, was responsible for “showing me one and two things about soca”.

Mad Dog’s immediate plans include a collaboration with local singer Lady Essence.

“From last year, we [should have] dropped it, a collaboration with me and Lady Essence. It is well overdue now,” he said, opting not to give details.

Mad Dog hailed the promoters of Reggae on the Hill which is part of the annual Digicel Barbados Reggae Festival. He said he believed it was now the biggest reggae festival in the region.

Pointing out that he would help to promote it in Jamaica every year, Mad Dog said the local reggae festival, like Soca, was becoming very popular in his homeland.