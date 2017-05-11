Leave her alone!

Magistrate issues warning to man who threatened to kill ex

Jamel Hackett’s former girlfriend broke down in tears in a Bridgetown court Thursday as she told a magistrate of being harassed by a man she wanted nothing more to do with.

“I don’t want he, I don’t want he at all,” Nicole Phillip said emphatically in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Having seen the woman’s tears and heard her pleas, Magistrate Douglas Frederick warned Hackett, who is recorded as having no fixed place of abode, to leave the mother of his child alone if he wanted to avoid prison.

He placed the 30-year-old man on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, with the alternative of a three-month jail term, after he pleaded guilty to using threatening words, “You want f****** killing and I gine chop you up” towards Phillip, with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Magistrate Frederick heard from the prosecutor that Hackett and Phillip were in a common-law relationship but the woman called it quits because of his behaviour. She asked Hackett to leave her home and subsequently made several reports to police that he was following her.

Wednesday, Phillip was reportedly at a bus stop near her home when her ex approached her and spoke the menacing words.

Asked if he had anything to say in his defence, Hackett, who is known to the courts, simply told the magistrate that he was “drinking a little”.

Phillip then gave the magistrate a snapshot of her life with Hackett over the past four years.

She revealed that at the beginning of the relationship things were “all nice and sweet” but after she got pregnant with their daughter, he began to “show me who he really was . . . [especially when] he started drinking and stuff”.

However, Phillip was quick to point out that Hackett and their daughter had a very strong bond, but things were simply not working out and she “put him out a couple of times and I take him back”. The breaking point apparently came when Hackett hit Phillip in front of the child “and had her disturb”.

Phillip broke down in tears as she told the magistrate: “He just making my life miserable, harassing me all the time.”

Despite that, she pointed to Hackett’s good qualities, saying that he was a helpful person even though he “has this nasty way about him”.

“I don’t want he, I don’t want he at all. He don’t understand, I don’t want he!” Philip cried. “He can deal with his child but do not ask about me.”

It was at that point that Magistrate Frederick asked Hackett whether he got the message.

“Yes, Sir,” was Hackett’s reply.

“She is done. Do you understand? Do not harass, threaten or intimidate this woman in any way . . . . If you do, then you will go to prison,” Frederick told him.

To that warning, Hackett replied: “I do not want to go back there [jail]. I like she real bad yuh. We went through a lot, through thick and thin.”

But Frederick, imposing the bond, again informed Hackett that Phillip had enough and was “at the end of her tether”.