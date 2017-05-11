Jamaican top cop passes away

KINGSTON –– The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was yesterday plunged into shock and mourning when news broke that Assistant Commissioner of Police Winchroy Budhoo died suddenly. Budhoo, who was assigned to the Strategic Operations portfolio, died at May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.

Police report that Budhoo was at work yesterday then went to his home in Longville Park, Clarendon in the afternoon. While there he became ill and was rushed to the hospital where he passed.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo, who is in Montego Bay attending the Jamaica Police Federation conference, was badly shaken by news of the death of one of his senior officers.

His only comment at the time was: “A good and hard-working policeman – gone too soon.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake agreed. “You will never find a kinder, more sincere, more genuine, more dedicated and committed servant than Winchroy Budhoo,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer.

Blake said he knew Budhoo for 20 years and had the privilege of working with him over the past ten years.

“He doesn’t count hours, he just worked around the clock. He has a heart that is as pure as 24-karat gold; and that is why his passing doesn’t hurt, it stings,” Blake said.

Another colleague, Deputy Commissioner of Police Glenmore Hinds, who is currently on pre-retirement leave, said Budhoo was a committed and conscientious officer.

“He gave his all to the job. He was very supportive of whom he led. He provided tremendous support to the police high command and all the corporations in which he worked and led,” Hinds said.

According to the senior cop, Budhoo would always use his initiative to meet the challenges associated with his job

Hinds extended condolence to the departed cop’s family and friends, adding that he will be sadly missed.

National Security Minister Robert Montague also expressed condolence on behalf of the Government and his ministry to Budhoo’s family, colleagues, and friends.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time,” the minister said.

“The Ministry of National Security wants to once again underscore the important role that our police play in our country,” Montague said. “As Jamaicans we must not forget that the freedom and the sense of security we enjoy are sometimes achieved through our law enforcement officers making enormous sacrifices – often without much regard for self.

“We wish to assure ACP Budhoo’s immediate family of our support as they go through this difficult period of grief and mourning. We also ask that you take heart in knowing that he lived well in service to this nation,” Montague added.

“On behalf of the entire law enforcement community the ministry thanks him for his service to the nation. We will work closely with the family in the days ahead to honour his memory and maintain his legacy.”

Delegates attending the Police Federation conference observed a minute’s silence yesterday in honour of Budhoo.

Source: (Jamaica Observer)