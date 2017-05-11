Jabar Gittens remanded to prison

A 22-year-old man was remanded to prison when he appeared in court today on gun-related charges.

Jabar Gittens, of Belleview Gap, Waterford, St Michael, was arrested on May 9 and charged with one count of serious bodily harm and one count of use of a firearm.

His arrest was in relation to a shooting incident at Water Hall Land, St Michael, in which Rico Bovell, 21, of Eagle Hall, St Michael, was shot in his left foot.

Gittens appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison to reappear on June 8.