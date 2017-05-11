Incentive for primary school netballers

Netballers in the Pamala Proverbs Zone of the National Sports Council’s Pine Hill Dairy-sponsored Primary Schools Netball Competition have a lot more to play for this year.

Speaking Thursday morning at the James Bryan Sports Complex before the start of competition in that zone, Proverbs encouraged the players to give of their best.

She also announced that if any of the respective teams in that zone won the overall competition, the 12 players of the victorious side would be rewarded with BDS$500 each from PRMR Public Relations Company of which Proverbs is the managing director.

The incentive was met by warm applause by the physical education teachers, players and National Sports Council coaches.

Proverbs, a former outstanding national player, coach and umpire, also made a presentation of two netball balls each to the respective schools in that zone.

Speaking with Barbados TODAY, Proverbs explained that equipment was always a problem in sports and she was happy to contribute.

“I know for a fact that equipment is always a problem in sports, so that is why I gave everybody in the zone two balls and what I told the girls is that as long as they advance to the final and win, each student up to a maximum of twelve which is usually a netball squad will receive five hundred dollars towards their school supplies next year,” Proverbs said.

Adding to that she pointed out that it was time women began to bring alive the sport of netball. “Road tennis has its incentives, basketball, and it is time that we ignite and put some excitement and money behind netball,” she said.

Hosts Cuthbert Moore Primary and St Jude’s Primary were the only two undefeated teams Thursday. They both played two games each and St Jude’s came out victorious 3-2 against former champions Blackman and Gollop Primary and then dominated Ellerton Primary 14-0. St Jude’s goal-attack Adrianna Browne netted three goals from four attempts and Blackman and Gollop goal-shooter Shazari Hunte scored two of two.

Browne also took the spotlight against Ellerton when she scored eight goals from 11 attempts along with goal-shooter Tranisha Smith with a perfect six from six.

Cuthbert Moore also took a liking to Ellerton swamping them12-0 with goal-shooter Aaliyah Stoute netting nine goals from her 16 attempts and goal-attack Zariah Mascoll managing three of eight. It literally took only one goal for Cuthbert Moore to defeat St George Primary.

Blackman and Gollop won 4-1 over Mount Tabor with two goals each from goal-shooter Shazari Hunte and Kandria Gomes while Jade Collymore netted the lone goal for Mount Tabor who later drew 0-0 with St Bernard’s Primary.