Flow to cut several workers

Telecommunications provider Flow has confirmed that several employees in Barbados will be going home, amid ongoing internal restructuring.

In a statement Wednesday, the company did not provide details on the number of staff who would be affected or what form the separation would take.

However, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Management Marilyn Sealy said the development formed part of its business transformation programme.

“As part of this broader programme, we have adjusted our team structure and a number of positions will be impacted,” Sealy said, while pointing to planned network upgrades, training and development and improvements to its back office customer support.

Following Liberty Global’s £3.5 billion (BDS$8.7 billion) takeover of its parent company, Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) last year, the company has remained in a state of transition, highlighted by the appointment back in January of Jamaican Garfield Sinclair to head up CWC’s Caribbean operations.

Since then, Managing Director of Flow (Barbados) Niall Sheehy resigned suddenly back in March and an interim leadership team headed by Vice President of C&W Business Jenson Sylvester was appointed to oversee the local operations.