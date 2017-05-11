Brathwaite, Samuels flop

KANPUR, India – West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite yet again failed to make an impression but his Delhi Daredevils still managed to pull off a two-wicket win over Dwayne Smith’s Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League today.

Playing in only his second match this season, Brathwaite took one wicket from four overs which cost 38 runs as Lions rallied to an impressive 195 for five after being sent in at Green Park.

Australian Aaron Finch smashed a top score of 69 from 39 balls while wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 40 before holing out to long on in the 17th over off Brathwaite.

Opener Smith made eight before falling via the run out route, failing to beat a throw from square leg to the non-striker’s end as he attempted a quick single.

In reply, Daredevils rode on Shreyas Iyer’s super 96 to reach their target with two balls remaining.

They were sliding at 15 for two until Iyer arrived to strike 15 fours and two sixes in a 57-ball knock to rally the innings.

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels failed with one, run out in the 10th over by Ravi Jadeja’s direct throw from point at 92 for four.

Brathwaite followed 23 balls later with the score on 121 for six in the 14th over, top-edging right-arm seamer Dhawal Kulkarni to cover, to depart for 11.

In his last game just over a month ago, Brathwaite made just one and finished wicket-less.

With nine runs required from the last over, Iyer fell to the second delivery from seamer Basil Thampi but Amit Mishra smashed the third and fourth deliveries for fours to bring up victory.

Daredevils lie sixth in the eight-team standings on 10 points while Lions are one below on eight points.

