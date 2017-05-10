Wanderers get expert training

The Wanderers Cricket Junior team recently got the chance to experience training with the West Indies Cricket team first-hand, thanks to Digicel Barbados.

In preparation for their upcoming tour of England in August, members of the Wanderers team were taken through the paces with catching, fielding and batting drills under the guidance of coach Roddy Estwick and former Wanderers Club graduate, now West Indies captain, Jason Holder.

After the three-hour intensive training session, team member Nikhil Uttamchandani said: “It’s always great to learn from fellow sportsmen and, in this case, an expert like Jason Holder who is so respected and has been a great role model for us. I learnt a lot as a keeper today and, on behalf of the team, I want to thank Digicel because working with them brings great opportunities.”

“The players had a great time thanks to Jason Holder and coach Estwick. Their feedback has been very positive and encouraging for us,” Carolyn Shepherd, director of marketing for Digicel Barbados, said.

Shepherd added: “Digicel continues to be an avid supporter of cricket not only in Barbados but across the region. We are committed to helping to preserve the game, so young aspiring players can reach their full potential and become the next stars.”

The Wanderers Cricket Club was formed in 1877 and plays in the Barbados Cricket Association Upper Intermediate Division. The Club is one of the most revered in Barbados having produced West Indies cricketers such as Denis Atkinson, Richard Edwards, Ian Bradshaw, Pedro Collins and Kraigg Brathwaite, just to name a few.

Source: (PR)