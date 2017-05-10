Waithe warned to stay away from woman

A general worker has not only been warned to stay away from a woman he hurt, but he must also be on his best behaviour for at least the next six months.

Caleb Nathaniel Waithe, 24, of Small Land, Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to assaulting Ronnelle Todd on April 3, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

He was fined $1,000 which must be paid in compensation to Todd, half of which he had to pay forthwith with the remainder due in one month.

The first $500 was paid, but if Waithe does not pay the balance, he will spend a month in jail at HMP Dodds.

No conviction will be recorded against him if he settles the payment on time.

The bond, meanwhile, carries a $1,500 fine or a one-month prison term if breached.