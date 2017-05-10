UPDATE-Relatives identify body found at Pebbles Beach

Police say the body discovered at Pebbles Beach, St Michael this morning is that of 19-year-old Trae Ki-Anderson St Hill of Gibbons Terrace, Christ Church, who was reported missing to police sometime after 11 o’clock last night.

Early today,  a diver reportedly spotted a body submerged in the water.

It was subsequently pulled from the sea and identified by St Hill’s relatives.

St Hill’s relatives were overcome with grief after identifying his body.

However, lawmen say at this time foul play is not suspected, as they await the results of an autopsy to guide their investigations into the matter.

The death took many by surprise.

