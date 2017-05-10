Title still up for grabs
There is no clear-cut winner just yet for the 2017 Barbados Football Association Digicel-sponsored Premier League title.
A victory by Pharmaceutical Weymouth Wales over Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme Tuesday night at the Wildey, St Michael AstroTurf would have definitely placed them in the driver’s seat but the two top teams played to yet another draw with the game ending at 3-3.
The last time these two teams met in round one, the showdown ended in a 1-1 draw.
The men from Carrington Village took a 1-0 lead four minutes before half time in the 41st minute through Riverre Williams.
Wales took that momentum into half time and on the resumption of the second half, the soldiers responded in the 53rd minute with the equalizer coming from defender Kemar Chase. It was also sloppy goalkeeping on the part of Wales’ custodian Omari Eastmond who made a meal of what should have been the easiest of saves.
BDFSP were without top attacking midfielder Rashad Jules along with central defender Ricardo Morris both currently overseas playing competitive football in the United States.
Wales were once again celebrating in the 62nd minute when national striker Arantees Lawrence delivered one of the finest goals of the night by dribbling BDFSP defender Baggio Harewood inside-out within the 18-yard box and then nailing a shot past the hapless goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.
It didn’t take the men in green and white very long to once again even the score at 2-2. This time it was captain DeCarlo Jemmott two minutes later in the 64th minute with a great piece of work when he made his way down the right and slotted one home past Wales keeper Eastmond who came off his mark.
The BDFSP then seized another opportunity and went ahead 3-2 when Wales’ defence led by national defender Teriq Highland was found napping and Jemmott passed to T-Shane Lorde located directly in front the goal bars and he buried it under a diving Eastmond in the 74th minute.
With only a couple minutes left to play Wales needed to ensure either a draw or somehow steal a win and the ever prolific midfielder Hadan Holligan delivered with a volley that comprehensively beat all BDFSP’s defence to ensure the score line remained even.
As it stands right now Wales with a much better goal-difference are tied on 34 points ahead of BDFSP having played 15 games, won ten, drawn four and lost one with 39 goals for and 12 against and a goal difference of 27. The soldiers have so far played 16, won ten, drawn four and lost two with 43 goals for, 19 goals against and a goal difference of 24.
The BDFSP, with only two more games left to play in the league, will be hoping that this coming Sunday May 14, Paradise Football Club can defeat Wales who have three more matches to play.
Rendezvous, in third position on a total of 33 points with three more games in hand having played 15, won ten, drawn three, lost two with 41 goals for, 23 against and a goal difference of 18, will also be keeping their fingers crossed that Wales falter which would strengthen their chances of winning.
Rendezvous will also be in action on Sunday against Brittons Hill and will definitely need to win.
Clayton’s Kola Tonic Notre Dame and Ellerton Football Club played to a 0-0 stalemate in the earlier match last night but can breathe easier as neither of the two need worry about being relegated. Brittons Hill currently in eighth position on 11 points in the standings are in need of a win in order to avoid sinking further into relegation territory.