Student caught with gun magazine at school

Added by Barbados Today on May 10, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Police are investigating a report of a student being found in possession of a gun magazine on the compound of an urban school sometime after 11 a.m. today.

The 14-year-old male student, who was later interviewed by lawmen, said he took up the magazine unknown to his father and took it to school.

No other details have been released by police on the incident.

 

5 Responses to Student caught with gun magazine at school

  1. Jason Patel
    Jason Patel May 10, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    The top school in Barbados got gun slingers

    Reply
  2. jrsmith May 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    What would you expect , our barbados is expose to any criminal happening, because we have no one who has any concern for the safety and security of the black people of our nation ……..

    Reply
  3. Gsmiley May 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Was it empty?

    Reply
  4. Gsmiley May 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    What can one do qith an empty magazine?

    Reply
  5. Gsmiley May 10, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    With*

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *