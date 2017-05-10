Student caught with gun magazine at school
Police are investigating a report of a student being found in possession of a gun magazine on the compound of an urban school sometime after 11 a.m. today.
The 14-year-old male student, who was later interviewed by lawmen, said he took up the magazine unknown to his father and took it to school.
No other details have been released by police on the incident.
The top school in Barbados got gun slingers
What would you expect , our barbados is expose to any criminal happening, because we have no one who has any concern for the safety and security of the black people of our nation ……..
Was it empty?
What can one do qith an empty magazine?
With*