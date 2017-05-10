Lewis awaits sentencing for theft

A Christ Church man who is currently housed at HMP Dodds Wednesday pleaded guilty to three offences committed in 2015.

Ramorio Shane Lewis, of #89 Hillside in Gall Hill admitted to stealing three handbags worth $406, a purse worth $150, four vouchers worth $80, $100 in cash, two books worth $5 and a pair of glasses worth $800 belonging to Veronica Bryan on September 17, 2015.

He also confessed to robbing Melisa Massiah of a handbag, a cellular phone worth $150, a purse worth $40, $135 in cash, a Barbados identification card and four keys on September 5, 2015, as well as a handbag worth $80, $150 in cash and a pair of slippers worth $20 belonging to Leanne Brathwaite on August 15, 2015.

Lewis entered the pleas before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He will return before the same judicial officer on May 26 for sentencing, after the facts of his crimes are outlined by the police prosecutor.