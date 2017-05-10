For the pain

Fields says herb was substitute for prescribed medication

Peter Dacosta Fields told a Bridgetown magistrate that the marijuana police found in his home Tuesday wasn’t intended for sale, only to help him manage the pain he has been dealing with ever since being involved in an accident.

The explanation came after the 58-year-old Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael resident Wednesday pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis on May 9. The drugs weighed 129 grammes and had an estimated street value of $645.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid told the court that a search warrant was executed at Fields’ home yesterday. He was not present but his son-in-law was there.

A plastic bag with cannabis was thrown over a paling while the lawmen were there, and the son-in-law was taken into custody. However, Fields later showed up at the police station and admitted ownership of the illegal drugs.

In court Wednesday, the painter explained that he had sustained a broken hand and torn ligament when he was knocked off a motorcycle in an accident.

He said his doctor had prescribed the painkiller Cataflam, “but you know you can’t take too much”.

Fields further explained that because he did not want to use the drug for an extended period, he went to a “bush doctor” who told him to try marijuana leaves, lemon grass and another herb.

“It was not as good as Cataflam, but because [Cataflam] is not good for the body I continue to use it. It was not to sell,” he insisted.

However, the magistrate told Fields, who is known to the courts, that use of the drug remains illegal in Barbados.

He then imposed a $1,000 fine on the man who must pay the sum in a week’s time. If he fails to do so, he will spend one month in prison.