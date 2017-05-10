‘Brudda Daddy’ on the mend

Popular comedian and MC Antoine Brudda Daddy Williams is “resting comfortably at home” after undergoing surgery last week for colon cancer.

A release today from the Antoine Williams Fund Committee, a grouping of entertainers who came together with the support of the City of Bridgetown (COB) Credit Union to raise funds for Williams’ medical expenses and aftercare, said the entertainer would continue his treatment at home, after he was released from the state-owned Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) yesterday.

“Antoine was discharged from hospital yesterday Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. He is resting comfortably at home as he continues his further treatment,” the release said.

“Antoine needs time to continue his recovery, and has extended special thanks to his surgical team, friends and supporters. He has asked for all and sundry to continue your prayers for him, and has promised to make a public statement as soon as he is able,” it added.

Williams was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer – which spread to his liver – and underwent surgery last Thursday, May 4 at the QEH.

His illness was made public recently after some members of the entertainment fraternity joined with COB in a bid to raise the approximately $200,000 needed for medical and aftercare, since his insurance would not cover the full cost.

Among those involved in the effort are Sade Leon Slinger-Folkes, calypso tent manager Eleanor Rice, radio personality Anthony Admiral Nelson and calypsonian Stedson Red Plastic Bag Wiltshire.

The first fundraiser was a special showing of Laff it Off on Saturday, April 29 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, where hundreds of people turned out to demonstrate their support.

It was there that a courageous Williams expressed “every confidence” in his medical team and assured that “it’s going to be good; it’s going to be all right”.

In today’s update on William’s condition, the committee said the surgery had gone well and he was now in recovery mode.

The committee also thanked all who contributed financially or otherwise to his medical fund, and encouraged continued financial support “in order that we can continue to meet his further medical expenses”.

COB, of which Williams is a member, has set up an account to which people can contribute, according to Marketing Manager Winston Alleyne, who said the credit union had already made a significant donation. Barbadians at home and abroad can donate to the account number 928078.

