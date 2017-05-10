Bahamians vote in general election

Bahamians are voting today to elect a new government in what could be a close race between the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) led by Prime Minister Perry Christie and the main opposition Free National Movement (FNM), led by Dr Hubert Minnis.

A third party is also in the race – the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

There are an estimated 180,000 people registered to vote in this general election with the PLP seeking to hold on to power in the 41-member Parliament.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (local time) and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

The police have sought to assure the public that adequate security is in place across the country.

The general election is being observed by international and regional observers including the Organization of American States (OAS) the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and The Commonwealth.

On Monday Prime Minister Christie sought to assure the observers that the general election will be a peaceful one.

This is the second time that observer teams have been invited to The Bahamas for the general election with the first being the 2012 election.