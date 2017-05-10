14-year-old girl missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Sharece Makayla Payne – a student of the Darryl Jordan School – was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday by her guardian Janelle Payne when she departed their Blue Moon, Heywood’s Park, St Peter residence for school.

The teenager was dressed in her school uniform at the time and carrying a pink Sprayground haversack.

Sharece is 5ft 4 in height, slim built, light brown in complexion, with brown eyes and small ears, each pierced once. She has a slender face, thin lips, brown eyes and speaks softly.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the District ‘E’ police station at 419-1730; emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.