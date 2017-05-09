Woman on assault charge

A St Michael woman was granted bail Tuesday on a charge of assault.

When she appeared in court Tuesday morning, Aquilla Vanessa Ricanda Charles, of #17 Evelyn’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge of assaulting Cedric Lynch with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or cause some serious bodily harm to him on May 7.

With no objections from the police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid to her release, the 30-year-old unemployed woman was granted $3,000 bail, which she secured with one surety.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick ordered Charles to return to court on August 15.