Vendor denies stealing from bar twice

A 32-year-old vendor has been remanded to prison until June 2 for allegedly stealing drinks, condoms, cigarettes and cash from a bar earlier this year.

Corey Omar Nicholls of Yearwood Road, Sugar Hill, St Joseph appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke over the weekend in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that he entered the Gemini Bar on March 13 as a trespasser and stole 20 bottles of liquor worth $1048; 36 packs of condoms worth $96; six packs of cigarettes worth $57.50; and $540 in cash belonging to Ricardo Brown.

He is also accused of going back to the same bar two days later and stealing seven bottles of liquor worth $270.

Nicholls denied both charges on Saturday.

He was sent up to the St Philip based penitentiary for 28 days after Magistrate Clarke heard both the prosecution’s grounds for bail to be denied and Nicholls’ application for his freedom.