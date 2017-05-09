UPDATE-Accident on Baxters Road

Police are investigating an accident with injuries, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. today along Baxters Road, St Michael, involving a cyclist and a minibus.

The cyclist, 26-year-old Renaldo Phillips of Philips Road, The Pine, St Michael, sustained a fractured forearm and bruises to his lip and was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

The minibus was driven by 33-year-old Rishan Bourne of Bourne’s Land, Christ Church.