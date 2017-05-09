Theft spree

Harding admits to stealing tools and other items in nine 2017 robberies

A 41-year-old man will know in the next three weeks what punishment he will face for carrying out nine thefts earlier this year.

Tuesday morning, Magistrate Douglas Frederick remanded Ricardo Anderson Harding, of no fixed place of abode, to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds until June 2 after he pleaded guilty to the theft charges.

Harding’s stealing spree began at the start of the year. He admitted in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to stealing a blower worth $300; a plane worth $350; a saw worth $200; an angle grinder worth $275; and a generator belonging to Christophe Allman, sometime between January 25 and February 5.

Harding also confessed that he stole three toolkits worth $1,700; a vacuum cleaner worth $150; two car stereos worth $800; three speakers worth $300; and a spray gun worth $50 belonging to Adrian Clarke, sometime between April 28 and May 2.

He pleaded guilty to stealing from Bajan Motors, three stereos worth $2,400, four car wheels worth $1,200 and two jacks stands, sometime between May 3 and 4. Harding admitted that in the same period, he stole a $2,600 Hilti and a $230 grinder belonging to Kirk Worrell, as well as two toolkits worth $550 belonging to Akil Lewis.

He further confessed to entering the house of Pasadina Trotman as a trespasser, sometime between April 28 and 29, and stealing three hammers worth $300; a saw worth $40; two squares worth $100; a plane worth $180; a trowel worth $40; a crow bar worth $40; a vice grip worth $30, a wrench worth $40, a chisel worth $30, a tape worth $60, a pan cart worth $250, and two shovels worth $100 belonging to Dexter Bishop.

The man also burglarized the home of Ernest Hill on May 3 and made away with two toolboxes as well as a socket set belonging to Cardinal Branker on March 7.

Last weekend, on May 6, he stole a box containing two socket sets worth $500, a spanner set worth $150, a breaker bar worth $45 and other tools worth $200 belonging to Siegert Noel.

The prosecutor is expected to outline the facts of Harding’s crimes when he makes his second appearance in court for sentencing.