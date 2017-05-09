Suspended!

One attorney disciplined; another to face charges

A 41-year-old female attorney-at-law was Tuesday suspended from practising law in Barbados for 18 months, after she was found guilty of professional misconduct.

Tuesday, the Court of Appeal handed down the decision against Allison Helen Alexander-Lovell of No. 140 Breezy Hill, Halton, St Philip, who was released on $50,000 bail with two sureties in March last year on a charge of stealing $165,543.88 belonging to Cecil Marshall between July 30 and September 7, 2015.

The charges against Alexander-Lovell, who was admitted to the Bar in 2004 and specializes in civil litigation, conveyancing, trusts, probate and administration of estates, stem from a complaint brought by one of her clients which became the subject of an internal investigation by the Disciplinary Committee of Bar Association of Barbados.

“The disciplinary committee [of the Bar] found that a proper case was made out,” President Liesel Weekes told Barbados TODAY.

However, she said even though the disciplinary committee had recommended that Alexander-Lovell be suspended for no less than one year, “the Court of Appeal felt that the nature of the offence was such that she should be suspended for a further period [18 months] . . . which may or may not be extended in the event that certain conditions are not met”.

In the meantime, another female attorney, who has found herself in legal hot water also appeared before the Court of Appeal this morning.

However, the disciplinary case brought against Joyce Griffith did not get off the ground since Griffith was not only reportedly unwell, but showed up without legal counsel.

“The court gave her an opportunity to find representation and that matter was adjourned until June 29,” Weekes told Barbados TODAY.

Back in February 2013, a woman who gave her name as Ordeen Broomes and her residence as New York, posted a complaint on Facebook against Griffith, who was admitted to the Bar in 1977 and specializes in estate Law, succession, conveyancing, wills, trusts and civil litigation.

However, the matter involving Griffith, who along with Alexander-Lovell appeared before the Court of Appeal in June last year accused of withholding thousands of dollars from their clients, was adjourned.

emmanueljoseph@barbadostoday.bb