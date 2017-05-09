Student hit by a car

A 12-year-old student sustained abrasions to both hands and had to be transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment this afternoon after he was struck by a motor car.

Police say the pedestrian, Simeon Williams of Simmons Land, Rendezvous, Christ Church, was hit by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Cecile Warden of the same address.

The accident occurred along Fordes Roads, Clapham, St Michael around 3:35 p.m.