Stuart fights back against Comissiong

The minister responsible for Town & Country Planning, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart is fighting back against social activist David Comissiong who wants a judicial review of the permission granted to businessman Mark Maloney to build the US$100 million Hyatt Centric Resort on Bay Street, The City.

The Prime Minister is challenging Comissiong’s application for the review, contending that he does not have either a financial or a legal leg to stand on in the matter.

“Your Prime Minister, our Prime Minister, my Prime Minister is challenging the right of David Comissiong as a citizen of Barbados to bring a claim for judicial review in this matter,” Comissiong told reporters on the steps of the Supreme Court this morning after Stuart reportedly filed his court challenge two weeks ago.

Maloney’s company, which has been contracted to build the 15-storey resort, has also filed a legal application requesting that it be made a party to the case.

However, the matter, which was due for hearing today before Madame Justice Sonia Richards, was adjourned until July 7 since the assigned judge is currently on vacation.

Meantime, Comissiong has hit out at four Government ministers, accusing them of verbally attacking him for challenging Stuart’s actions.

He took issue with recent comments made by Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development Donville Inniss, Minister of Social Care Steve Blackett and Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley. However, while warning that he would not be intimidated by anyone, Comissiong appeared to be particularly incensed over remarks made in Parliament late last month by Minister of Housing and Lands Denis Kellman, who suggested that the social activist was an “enemy of the state”.