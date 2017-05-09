Mason punished for receiving stolen toolkit

A mason will have to find time in between carrying out his trade for payment to complete 120 hours of community service.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick Tuesday handed down the order on Clairmonte Dacosta Callender, of Watermill Place, Bayville, St Michael as punishment for handling stolen property.

The 48-year-old admitted in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that he dishonestly received a toolkit worth $270, knowing or believing it to be stolen.

According to police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the complainant Ernest Lee Hill reported to lawmen that two of his toolkits had been stolen. Investigations were carried out by the police, which led to the arrest of Ricardo Anderson Harding.

Harding told police that he had given the items to Callender, who was later arrested and charged. Callender also told police that Harding was in the habit of bringing tools for him.

The community service was imposed after the man had a conversation with the magistrate. He returns to court on August 18 for an update on his performance of that service.

A restitution order was also granted for the items to be returned to their owner.