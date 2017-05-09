Barbados and Canada sign amended air accord

The governments of Barbados and Canada Tuesday signed a reciprocal air transport agreement, which gives designated carriers from both countries “the flexibility to operate without directional or geographical limitations”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Maxine McClean, who initialed the agreement at her Ministry’s Culloden Road, St Michael offices, along with Canada’s High Commissioner Marie Legault, said the accord should also redound to increased airlift and more long stay visitors from Canada, which is the island’s single largest source market for international business.

“The evidence is there that there is a renewed commitment on both our parts to ensure not only that our visitor arrivals increase, but also to facilitate the business transactions that take place between our countries,” McClean said.

The new pact replaces the original air services agreement signed between Barbados and Canada in 1985.

High Commissioner Legault agreed with Senator McClean that air connectivity was crucial to the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries.

“In 2013, 50,000 people came just with Air Canada and in three years we were able to increase that to 81,000 people . . . and it’s increasing every year. So, an instrument like this is essential to make sure there are no barriers between our countries,” Legault said.