Rendezvous maul hapless Compton
The quest to lift the 2017 Barbados Football Association Digicel Premier League is truly on.
Sunday night at the Wildey, St Michael AstroTurf, Rendezvous nailed Home Improvement and Hardware Supplies Waterford Compton 9-2 thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Shandel Samuel wearing the captain’s armband in place of season captain Rashida Williams who did not play for reasons not revealed.
That win by Rendezvous was just what the coach ordered to keep their hopes alive as the league winds down.
The top three teams are now tied on 33 points with Rendezvous being the latest addition. Neighborhood Care Pharmaceutical Weymouth Wales and Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) are the other two teams out front with a much better goal difference.
To break it down, Wales after playing 14 games won ten, drew three and lost one with a better goal difference of 27 after registering 36 goals for and nine goals against. Former kings BDFSP trail closely behind after 15 matches with ten wins, three draws and two losses, giving them 40 goals for and 16 against with a goal difference of 24 which is three short of Wales at the moment.
Meanwhile Rendezvous played 15, have nine victories so far, three draws and two defeats with 32 goals for, 21 goals against and a below par goal difference of 11 compared to the other two.
Samuel shook the nets in the 33rd, 61st and 75th minutes respectively, Emerald George scored two in the 18th and 47th minutes, Janeico Baptiste also secured a brace in the 40th and 60th minutes. Meanwhile one apiece went to Rommel Bynoe in the 45th minute and substitute Dwayne Stanford in the 90th.
Zinio Harris in the 56th minute and Romario Small in the 86th minute respectively, responded for Compton who are already seated in the relegation wagon.
Besides Samuel and company, credit must be given to Rendezvous’ attacking midfielder Romano Snagg who created a number of goal-scoring opportunities as he outpaced Compton’s three man defensive team of Jabbar Niles, Damion Green and Yusuf Koya who were comprehensively beaten at the back the entire night.
Now that the Premiership is down the homestretch, Rendezvous’ camp will be looking closely at the outcome tomorrow when Wales and BDFSP clash. If BDFSP win by three goals or more they will move to the top of the table ahead of Wales on a much better goal difference.
Interestingly enough fourth and fifth place teams Paradise and defending champions University of the West Indies Blackbirds are tied on 24 points each.
UWI have played all 18 of their league matches with the last being Sunday where they were victorious 4-2 over Belfield Soccer Club. Dario Harewood netted a superb hat-trick with goals in the 15th, 78th and 92nd minutes respectively and an own goal in the 50th.
At one point Belfield were actually leading with goals from Azarel Croney and Alvin Chapman in the 32nd and 37th minutes. Belfield are also facing relegation along with Compton. As it stands both teams have so far played 15 games, with two wins each, along with two draws and are both tied on a total of eight points.
Belfield will need to register a win against Clayton’s Kola Tonic Notre Dame this coming Saturday in order to edge out Brittons Hill who are in eight place on 11 points.
Brittons Hill played out a stalemate against Paradise yesterday which did very little for their security in the premiership.