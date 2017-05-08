UPDATE-Shooting victim dies

Police say the victim of this island’s latest shooting incident has died.

Thirty-year-old Sherwin Success of Kingsland, Christ Church was shot in the upper part of his body during an incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Wotton Playing Field, Christ Church, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Success was taken by private motor vehicle to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries sometime after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

As investigations continue into the matter, police are asking anyone with information that can assist them in their investigation to call Oistins Police Station at 418-2609, Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (1-800-8477), or the nearest police station.

Lawmen say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.