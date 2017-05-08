St Peter man shot in the left hand

A 40-year-old man is nursing a gunshot injury to his left hand following a shooting incident, which occurred at Bayley’s Road, The Whim, St Peter sometime around 10:15 last night.

Police say Kirkdayana Springer, of the same address, was liming in the area with another man, when they were approached by two men demanding money.

Springer, who was shot in his left forehand during the alleged robbery attempt, was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention and was treated and discharged.

Anyone with information that can assist lawmen with this investigation is asked to contact the District E Police Station at 4191730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Police say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.