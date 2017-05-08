Police seeking to identify injured cyclist

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a bicyclist, who is said to be in serious condition at the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following a collision with a truck at Bank Hall Road, St Michael around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The truck was driven by 58-year-old Winston Mascoll of Block 4G, Farm Housing Area, Deacons Road, St Michael.

However, police are asking anyone with information that can help them to identity the bicyclist to call District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (1-800-8477) or the nearest police station.