Farley on gun and ammo charges

A gardener from Seales Land, Government Hill, St Michael has been remanded to jail for the next 28 days on two serious charges.

Romell Kemar Farley is accused of having in his possession an unlicensed firearm and four rounds of ammunition on May 2.

He was not required to plea to those two offences when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick Monday morning.

The 29-year-old, who was represented by attorney Naomi Lynton, is scheduled to reappear in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 6.