Child abuse

Magistrate chastises mother who assaults disobedient child

A mother of five from Christ Church will return to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court in July for sentencing after she admitted to assaulting her ten-year-old son.

The 40-year-old confessed before Magistrate Elwood Watts that she willfully caused serious bodily harm to the child on April 27.

According to the prosecutor Station Sergeant Rudolph Burnett, the mother became angry with the child after he refused to bathe properly for school.

After sending him back to the bath numerous times, she punished him by beating him with a wooden stick. However, she subsequently abandoned that punishment and began “cuffing the child with her fist”. One of the blows struck the child’s mouth, breaking an upper front tooth and damaging another.

The matter was brought to the attention of police by a child care officer, and officials removed the child from the residence temporarily.

The mother, who has no previous convictions, broke down in tears in court Monday as she sought to explain to Magistrate Watts what led to her acting the way she did.

“I am truly sorry. It was a constant ongoing thing,” she said.

The woman explained that she had spoken to the child’s father about his behaviour and although he too had spoken to the boy, it “did not make a difference”.

However, the magistrate told the woman: “He is still a child but you beat him like a man.”

“That’s not corporal punishment,” he added, telling her that it was a case of abuse.

With no objections to bail from the prosecutor, the mother was granted bail in the sum of $1,000, which she secured with one surety.

She is expected to make her second appearance before Magistrate Watts on July 14 when she will be sentenced.