Bail for multiple accused

Several accused were granted bail over the weekend when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court to face separate offences.

Tramaine Jamar Waithe of Small Land, Bridge Gap, St Michael is accused of dishonestly receiving certain goods, namely a bicycle belonging to George King, knowing or believing it to be stolen. He denied the allegation.

With no objections from the prosecutor, he was released on $2,000 bail, which he secured with one surety. Waithe returns to court on July 3.

Also making a second appearance in court on that date will be Jason Jamar Carmichael of #4 Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

It is alleged that the 25-year-old sales clerk used the threatening words, “You is a p**** and you gine get some bullets” towards Adrian Belle on May 3, with intent to cause him to believe that immediate and unlawful violence would be used against him.

There was no objection to bail and Carmichael was released on $3,000 bail, which he secured with one surety. However, as part of his bail conditions, he must not interfere with, issue threats to or harass the complainant.

Anson Andell Andique Latchman and Leroy Augustus Brewster, both of #23 Oxnards Heights, St James, are accused of assaulting Ruel Phillips on April 1, occasioning him actual bodily harm. Latchman, 20, and Brewster, 25, both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were granted bail in the sum of $2,000 each and ordered to return to court on May 11.

Kathyann Nicole Severin of Kirtons, St Philip, who is accused of two assault offences, has a July 31 court date.

The 27-year-old cashier is accused of unlawfully assaulting Krishann Bentham and Maiya Robinson on November 14, 2016.

She said she was not guilty of the charges and was granted $2,000 bail.

Andrew Jerome Riley of Belfield, St Michael is scheduled to make his second appearance on July 31 as well.

The 49-year-old maintenance supervisor is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Stacey Gooding-Riley on May 5.

With no objections from the police prosecutor, the accused was granted $2,000 bail with one surety and warned not to interfere with the complainant.

All the accused appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.