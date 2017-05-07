Respite Centre opens

The Respite Centre, an addition to the Thelma Vaughn Memorial Home, was officially opened on Saturday.

The centre bears the name of Susan Wiles, Deputy Chair of the Board of Management of the Thelma Vaughn Memorial Home.

Wiles told Barbados TODAY she was “overwhelmed and humbled by the gesture” but also very pleased, because of her hard work and dedication to the Thelma Vaughn Memorial Home over the years.

The Respite Centre was donated by the Because of Jenna Trust and co-funded by the Sandy Lane Memorial Trust.

Minister of Social Care Stephen Blackett, who cut the ribbon to declare the centre officially opened, congratulated Wiles on her outstanding contribution to the disabled community and to the Thelma Vaughn Memorial Home.

The Minister highlighted the many steps the Government has taken to assist members the disabled community, adding that the Government is pleased to assist in financing the Respite Centre.

Founder and Trustee of Because of Jenna Trust, Anna Clarke said she believes the centre will go a long way in assisting members of the disabled community.

She said it is just a stepping stone as she plans to continue the work she has started in memory of her late daughter Jenna. (LG)