Commissiong calls for fact-finding mission to Venezuela
The Caribbean chapter of the International Network In Defense of Humanity has called on leaders within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to send a fact-finding mission to “make an informed analysis” about the state of affairs in the “sister Caribbean nation” of Venezuela.
In a statement on Sunday, David Commissiong said it is important that the Governments and people of CARICOM acquire “an accurate understanding of precisely what is going on in Venezuela – a nation that the powerful United States of America has perversely designated as a “national security threat” to the USA”.
“We will never achieve any such accurate understanding if we depend on Western media institutions for our information about Venezuela,” he added.
Commissiong also urged media houses in the English-speaking Caribbean to send an investigative team to the South American nation to “see for themselves and to deliver to our people an independent and objective Caribbean assessment of the situation in Venezuela”.
He said the calls are being made following his visits to Venezuela and “finding the reality that I witnessed with my own eyes significantly at odds with the impressions and images presented by the powerful western media corporations”.
According to Commissiong, the U.S. Government has determined that the current administration in Venezuela is their enemy.
“And they are therefore currently engaged in a multi-faceted campaign to bring down the administration of President Nicolas Maduro by any means necessary; and central to this campaign is a strategy of psychological warfare, in which the media are assigned a critical role,” Commissiong said.
He said the leaders of the Caribbean should “dig through the mass of lies and misinformation that the biased western news media routinely puts out about the situation in Venezuela and that we offer them our principled support and solidarity”.
For most governments in the region, the situation in Venezuela is one of concern, as the South American nation has had a long-standing relationship with CARICOM member states.
In recent weeks, anti-government protests have escalated and the opposition has called for early elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led Congress.
The protests are also fueled by the crippling economic crisis in the oil-rich nation of 30-million people.
Don’t we have enough problems here in Barbados as it is along with pending elections than to waste money trying to find out and fix another man’s country when these resources could be better spent at home.
Madura is a dictator with dictatorial policies. He Nationalized every single privately owned business. Imprisoned anyone who opposes him and even beats and murder most of them. People are at the starvation point where they are killing rats, dogs and cats for food. some are hunting wild animals. People are smuggling in foods at its remote borders. I expect an eruption of revolt from those poor residents. People can only take so much.
100% correct regarding that western media. The thing is people do not usually feel any empathy or remorse or compassion until the shoe sits on the other foot. It must be that sub functioning pineal gland. Madura did nothing more than what whites did to every nation on the earth and is still doing.
Did he say what conditions he found? Why did the article not state them? If he didn’t, did the reporter ask him to state what conditions he found? Did he refuse to say?
Seeking attention again! He has ADD!
They also reported dat CONditions were horrible in Cuba, and dat CASTRO was tyrant to his ppl!.
Wha happen of late, totally different story.
Stable economy, best health/eye care, sum of best athletes on planet, agriculture pun par, industry, tourism.
Damn CASTRO!!!
when THEY CANNOT MONOPOLIZE AND CONTROL it becomes a problem. I would bet any amount of money this will tie in with Mr Chavez death or…………………………………