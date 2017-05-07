Commissiong calls for fact-finding mission to Venezuela

The Caribbean chapter of the International Network In Defense of Humanity has called on leaders within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to send a fact-finding mission to “make an informed analysis” about the state of affairs in the “sister Caribbean nation” of Venezuela.

In a statement on Sunday, David Commissiong said it is important that the Governments and people of CARICOM acquire “an accurate understanding of precisely what is going on in Venezuela – a nation that the powerful United States of America has perversely designated as a “national security threat” to the USA”.

“We will never achieve any such accurate understanding if we depend on Western media institutions for our information about Venezuela,” he added.

Commissiong also urged media houses in the English-speaking Caribbean to send an investigative team to the South American nation to “see for themselves and to deliver to our people an independent and objective Caribbean assessment of the situation in Venezuela”.

He said the calls are being made following his visits to Venezuela and “finding the reality that I witnessed with my own eyes significantly at odds with the impressions and images presented by the powerful western media corporations”.

According to Commissiong, the U.S. Government has determined that the current administration in Venezuela is their enemy.

“And they are therefore currently engaged in a multi-faceted campaign to bring down the administration of President Nicolas Maduro by any means necessary; and central to this campaign is a strategy of psychological warfare, in which the media are assigned a critical role,” Commissiong said.

He said the leaders of the Caribbean should “dig through the mass of lies and misinformation that the biased western news media routinely puts out about the situation in Venezuela and that we offer them our principled support and solidarity”.

For most governments in the region, the situation in Venezuela is one of concern, as the South American nation has had a long-standing relationship with CARICOM member states.

In recent weeks, anti-government protests have escalated and the opposition has called for early elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led Congress.

The protests are also fueled by the crippling economic crisis in the oil-rich nation of 30-million people.